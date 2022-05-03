FCC 'Tax' Critics See Hope In Courts' Nondelegation Revival

By Christopher Cole (May 3, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Opponents of Congress' move decades ago directing the Federal Communications Commission to levy fees on phone companies to pay for telecom subsidies think the comeback of nondelegation doctrine in the courts could boost the chances of finally eliminating the charges. Two suits in the Fifth and Sixth circuits are taking on the constitutionality of the FCC's Universal Service Fund and how it was structured under the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The litigants in the nearly identical suits claim that fees collected for the USF — usually tacked onto consumers' phone bills — amount to a "tax" that the appellate courts should declare illegal....

