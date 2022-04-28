PayPal Says FTC Probing Its Commercial Customer Practices

By Dave Simpson (April 28, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is investigating PayPal's practices related to its commercial users who submit charges on behalf of other merchants or sellers, the payment giant said Thursday in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a brief note within its 10-Q quarterly report filing, PayPal Holdings Inc. said it got a civil investigative demand from the FTC in February. "The CID requests the production of documents and answers to written questions," the payment company said. "We are cooperating with the FTC in connection with this CID." There was no further information about the probe in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS