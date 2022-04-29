Whitepages Settles Ill., Ohio Publicity Suits For $4M

By Celeste Bott (April 29, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Whitepages Inc. has agreed to pay more than $4 million to settle claims that it violated Illinois and Ohio right to publicity laws by using names and identifying information of proposed class members in free previews advertising their monthly subscription services and background reports. In a motion seeking initial approval of the settlement, lead plaintiffs Fatima Butler and Julia Scholz-Pinger say the agreement provides that Washington-based Whitepages will pay $4.07 million into two settlement funds for two settlement classes: an Illinois class of 30,211 individuals, and an Ohio class of 28,642 individuals. The Illinois case was filed by a different lead...

