Bed Bath & Beyond Investors Push Greenlight Of $7M Deal

By Bill Wichert (April 29, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Investors have called on a New Jersey federal court to sign off on a $7 million class action settlement with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., citing the risks of tying the company's post-holiday stock drops in early 2020 to what the investors say are misrepresentations about a $1 billion inventory reduction program. Lead plaintiff Kavin Bakhda pointed to the challenges of further litigation in urging the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Thursday to grant final approval of the deal, which he said had not attracted any objections since a magistrate judge gave preliminary approval to the agreement...

