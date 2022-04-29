NJ Doctor Beats Challenge To Trial Win In Spinal Tap Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 29, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court Friday refused to disturb a trial victory for a doctor accused of botching a spinal tap procedure, rejecting the patient's argument that the jury had received erroneous instructions regarding whether the patient had cried out in pain. A three-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a Union County Superior Court jury's decision to clear Dr. Alexander Volvovsky of liability in a suit accusing him of negligently performing a lumbar-puncture procedure on patient David Wolfe which caused him to suffer chronic back pain that limited his ability to work as an attorney and his family activities. During the...

