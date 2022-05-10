Maine Justices Question $1B Energy Project Approvals

By Clark Mindock (May 10, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Maine Supreme Judicial Court justices on Tuesday questioned whether a general public interest permit is enough to keep a planned $1 billion clean energy transmission line alive despite a voter referendum that limits the construction of those projects in the state. The case asks whether a ballot initiative that blocked "high-impact" transmission lines from being constructed on public land without overwhelming legislative approval can apply to the beleaguered Northeast Clean Energy Supply project, which would move renewable energy from Hydro-Quebec in Canada to Massachusetts markets. NECEC Transmission LLC and Avangrid Networks Inc. are spearheading the project, which won state regulatory approval...

