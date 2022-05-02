Lewis Brisbois Snaps Up Sports Labor Expert As Partner

By Grace Elletson (May 2, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith added a partner who has arbitrated salary disputes for professional athletes and represented university teams on collegiate athletics' most pressing labor issues, as the firm seeks to grow its sports and employment law divisions. Gregg E. Clifton left his post at Jackson Lewis to take on the new role, Lewis Brisbois announced Thursday. Clifton told Law360 on Monday that sports law has never been more complicated as the industry has modernized and produced more and more legal questions around sports betting, brand deals for student athletes and whether college players should be considered employees. As the field...

