Black Rifle Coffee And SPAC Deal Successor Hit With Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 29, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The merged successor of Black Rifle Coffee Company LLC and SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. I was hit with a breach of contract suit on Thursday, alleging it improperly blocked an investment firm from exercising its warrants and buying the successor's shares. Tang Capital Partners LLC filed its complaint in New York federal court against BRC Inc., which emerged from the merger between Black Rifle and special acquisition company SilverBox in November 2021, in a deal that valued the military-focused coffee retailer at $1.7 billion. Tang Capital says that when the two companies merged, Black Rifle assumed all obligations of the warrant...

