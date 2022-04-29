Theranos Investor Says Balwani Told Him Science Was Solid

By Dorothy Atkins (April 29, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Capital Advisors LLC's CEO testified in ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Friday that a "confident" Balwani convinced him to invest more than $1.3 million in the blood-testing startup, telling him the "science" behind its technology was "complete" and that "no new invention" was needed. Patrick Mendenhall took the stand for the first time in the government's fraud case against Balwani and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, testifying that he, his friends and his family personally invested $1.3 million into Theranos after he spoke on the phone with Balwani for 45 minutes in 2013. During the call, Mendenhall...

