Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Theranos Investor Says Balwani Told Him Science Was Solid

By Dorothy Atkins (April 29, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Capital Advisors LLC's CEO testified in ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Friday that a "confident" Balwani convinced him to invest more than $1.3 million in the blood-testing startup, telling him the "science" behind its technology was "complete" and that "no new invention" was needed.

Patrick Mendenhall took the stand for the first time in the government's fraud case against Balwani and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, testifying that he, his friends and his family personally invested $1.3 million into Theranos after he spoke on the phone with Balwani for 45 minutes in 2013.

During the call, Mendenhall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!