Ex-Monster Distributor Speaks Out Over JAMS 'Taking Sides'

By Caroline Simson (April 29, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A former Monster Energy distributor has sent an open letter to the owners of JAMS, urging them to consider whether the for-profit arbitration provider departed from its promise of impartiality after "taking sides" in a dispute before the U.S. Supreme Court over the disclosure standards for arbitrators. In a letter sent on Friday morning, Olympic Eagle Distributing President Steven Knight urged the JAMS owners to consider whether the arbitration provider could meet its responsibility to be fair and impartial when it filed briefs in support of Monster's position before the Ninth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. A copy of the...

