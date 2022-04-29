Sig Sauer, Agent Want ICE To Hand Over Docs In Gun Suit

By Mike Curley (April 29, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Sig Sauer Inc. and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who alleges he was injured when a defective firearm went off without him touching the trigger are asking a Pennsylvania federal judge to make ICE turn over documents related to the gun, saying the government agency has no legitimate reason to deny their requests. In a joint motion filed Thursday, Sig Sauer and Keith Slatowski asked the court to compel the production of documents related to the state of the P320 firearm in question immediately after the incident and the agency's information on other unintentional discharges, saying both are relevant to...

