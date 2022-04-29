DC Circ. Won't Rethink American U., GWU COVID Tuition Case

By Khorri Atkinson (April 29, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- American University and George Washington University on Friday suffered another loss at the D.C. Circuit in their bids to escape proposed class actions over COVID-19 tuition refunds, with the appellate court's full bench refusing to reevaluate a recent revival of breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims against them. The institutions in early April asked for an en banc review of a panel's March ruling partially overturning a district court's dismissal order, which they say would mire them — as well as Catholic University and Howard University, which are separately facing similar claims in D.C. federal court — in years of costly litigation. But the court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS