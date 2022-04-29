Asbestos Trust Seeks Redaction Of Firms In Claims Dispute

By Matthew Santoni (April 29, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The trust overseeing payouts for asbestos-related claims against the former North American Refractories Co. wants to redact the names of claimants' law firms from an upcoming trial over the trust's handling of such claims, but Honeywell International Inc. and its insurers told a Pennsylvania bankruptcy court Thursday that would go against the presumption of public access. Earlier in April, the Trust Advisory Committee and the Future Claimants' Representative for the NARCO Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust asked the Erie, Pennsylvania-based federal bankruptcy court to redact or replace with placeholders the names of law firms that Honeywell says were improperly submitting claims...

