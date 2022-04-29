Law360 (April 29, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Trials Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Trials Editorial Advisory Board are: Sowmya Bharathi, Akerman LLP Sowmya Bharathi is a seasoned trial attorney, known for skillfully handling both complex civil and criminal trial matters. In addition to serving her clients, she is routinely called upon by the courts and national programs to speak and train on trial presentation and federal court issues. Armi Easterby, Williams Hart Boundas Easterby LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS