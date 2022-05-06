Equity Plans Just A Start In Expanding Small Biz Contracting

By Daniel Wilson (May 6, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's recent proposals to improve equity for racial minorities and others who have faced barriers rely heavily on using the procurement process to shift more work to disadvantaged businesses, but experts say additional outreach is needed to entice such companies into government contracting. In line with a January 2021 executive order from President Joe Biden, federal agencies in April released dozens of "equity action plans" that would help to implement the administration's goal to more than double federal contracting dollars awarded to small disadvantaged businesses, or SDBs, from 5% of federal contract spending to 11%. But the plans don't adequately address how SDBs...

