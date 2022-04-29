Texas Judge Orders Dismissal Hearing For Alex Jones Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (April 29, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge put on the front burner Friday motions to dismiss conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Chapter 11 effort to channel to a court-supervised trust damage claims against him and his media empire, raised by survivors of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Lopez said the dismissal motions, filed by the Office of the U.S. Trustee and by attorneys for victim groups in Texas and Connecticut, will be heard on May 27 — before the judge hears a motion to appoint two trustees for the litigation trusts sought by Jones' interests. InfoW LLC, IWHealth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS