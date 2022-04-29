Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

High Court's Punt Leaves Rail Worker Injury Suits In A Jumble

By Linda Chiem (April 29, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court missed an opportunity to clear up confusing case law concerning railroads' liability when workers are seriously injured by punting a locomotive engineer's negligence suit against Union Pacific Railroad Co., largely maintaining the status quo for railroads, experts say.

Legal observers expecting new clarity on how to enforce federal rail worker safety regulations were left disappointed Thursday after the justices' 4-4 split kept intact a Seventh Circuit ruling shutting down Bradley LeDure's suit against Union Pacific over injuries he sustained when he slipped and fell while preparing a train to depart an Illinois rail yard.

With the recusal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!