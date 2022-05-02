BREAKING: Kardashians Beat Blac Chyna's Defamation Suit At Trial

By Craig Clough (May 2, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury cleared four members of the Kardashian family Monday of claims that they defamed reality TV star Blac Chyna and interfered in her deal with the E! Network, following a two-week trial that focused largely on an alleged violent attack by Chyna against her onetime fiancé Rob Kardashian. The jury answered every key question on the 71-page jury verdict form that would clear Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner of any wrongdoing. However, the jury skipped a question on the form that should have been filled out, and the panel was sent back to the jury...

