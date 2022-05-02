Kardashians Beat Blac Chyna's Defamation Suit At Trial

By Craig Clough (May 2, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury cleared four members of the Kardashian family Monday of claims that they defamed reality TV star Blac Chyna and interfered in her deal with the E! Network, following a two-week trial that focused largely on an alleged violent attack by Chyna against her onetime fiancé Rob Kardashian. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were not in the courtroom as the jury foreperson read out the verdict rejecting Chyna's claims against them, although they all attended the majority of the trial. The four were reportedly in New York on Monday attending...

