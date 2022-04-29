Bankrupt Hess Unit Gets Ch. 11 Stay Of USVI Asbestos Trial

By Vince Sullivan (April 29, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt subsidiary of oil giant Hess Corp. successfully sought a stay of an asbestos injury trial slated to start Monday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with a Texas judge ruling Friday that attempts by the plaintiffs to continue the trial against the debtor's parent company were not appropriate. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said that HONX Inc. is automatically entitled to a stay of most litigation against it once it files for bankruptcy and that the plaintiff's attempt to sever HONX from the asbestos trial violated that stay. "When I look at the overall events that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS