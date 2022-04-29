British Airways Injury Suit Cleared For Jury By 1st Circ.

By Brian Dowling (April 29, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A British Airways PLC passenger who broke both of her legs after falling off the "precipitous" last step of a mobile staircase at Heathrow Airport can bring her claims to a jury, the First Circuit held Friday. The panel opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya, said a federal court was wrong to side with British Airways' view that Massachusetts resident Jennifer Moore's last-step fall and resulting injuries was not an "accident" under the international Montreal Convention that governs liability for air carriers. The dispute turns on whether the last step — a 13-inch drop — was "unexpected" as...

