Upper Skagit Urges 9th Circ. To Back Its Fishing Rights Win

By Joyce Hanson (May 2, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe has slammed the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe's claims to fishing rights on the Skagit River, urging the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court ruling that cited a landmark 1974 decision saying Sauk-Suiattle's "usual and accustomed" fishing places did not include the river. The Upper Skagit tribe argued Friday that the district court correctly concluded that then-U.S. District Judge George Hugo Boldt of the Western District of Washington in 1974 intentionally omitted the Skagit River from the Sauk-Suiattle tribe's so-called U&A fishing grounds. Therefore, Upper Skagit said, the district court correctly entered summary judgment in its favor...

