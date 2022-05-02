Importer Fights To Beat Back Expanded Security Tariffs

By Alex Lawson (May 2, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A building materials importer has urged the Federal Circuit to limit the president's power to expand national security tariffs after they've been implemented, attempting to distance its case from a 2021 decision that takes a wider view of that authority. In a Friday filing, PrimeSource Building Products Inc. asked the appellate panel to keep in place the U.S. Court of International Trade's rebuke of the government's decision expanding a 25% national security tariff on raw steel to apply to finished items like nails and fasteners almost two years after the Trump administration first installed the duty. The government has appealed the...

