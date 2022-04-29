Kim Kardashian Beats Blac Chyna Claim As Jury Deliberates

By Craig Clough (April 29, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge handed Kim Kardashian a partial victory by tossing Blac Chyna's defamation claim on Friday, as a jury continued deliberations in Chyna's lawsuit alleging Kardashian and several family members defamed her and illegally interfered with her reality television deal. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon granted Kim Kardashian's motion for a directed verdict on the defamation claim on Friday morning. Her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner, are still facing the defamation claim, and all the defendants still face one claim for interference with prospective economic advantage. Michael G. Rhodes of Cooley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS