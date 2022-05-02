Mass. Justices Skeptical Grubhub Drivers Can Skip Arbitration

By Chris Villani (May 2, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Monday appeared reluctant to exclude Grubhub Inc. drivers from a federal law requiring arbitration of employment disputes, as the lower court ruling on appeal is the only decision in the country that has sided with the workers. Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court is weighing whether Grubhub drivers who are pursuing wage claims against the company fall within an exemption to the Federal Arbitration Act. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The Supreme Judicial Court heard an appeal by Grubhub that argued the Massachusetts Superior Court got it wrong in finding that its drivers are "transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce" and...

