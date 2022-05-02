Hess Unit Says It Wants Quick Resolution To Asbestos Claims

By Vince Sullivan (May 2, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt subsidiary of oil giant Hess Corp. told a Texas judge on Monday that it wants to move as quickly as possible toward a resolution of the 580 pending asbestos injury claims it is facing, saying it has the support of its parent company for an expedited trip through Chapter 11. During a virtual first-day hearing, debtor attorney Christopher T. Greco of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said HONX Inc.'s bankruptcy filing will help provide a more efficient forum to address the asbestos injury claims arising from the debtor's ownership and operation of an oil refinery on the island of St....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS