Guidance Needed For ESOP Sole-Source Pilot Program

By Kevin Barnett (May 4, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 includes a U.S. Department of Defense pilot program allowing businesses that are 100% owned by an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, to receive sole-source awards on follow-on contracts.[1] Although sole-source awards already exist for specific types of small businesses, this provision marked the first time that the government authorized a set-aside program for ESOPs. Of course, the devil is in the details and this potentially historic provision merely authorized the program, but included few details. ESOPs hoping to take advantage of this new authority have an opportunity to provide the DOD...

