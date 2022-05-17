Vaping-Linked Lung Issues May Ignite More Diacetyl Litigation

By Paul Knobbe and Andrea Sciarratta (May 17, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- While diacetyl litigation related to the food flavoring industry has been ongoing for the past 20 years, there has been a recent downward trend in the litigation. However, with a potential link between the use of flavored vaping cartridges containing diacetyl in e-cigarettes and the development of bronchiolitis, a new wave of vaping-related diacetyl litigation may be on the horizon. Companies involved in manufacturing and distributing liquids for e-cigarettes should monitor this litigation trend — and should also keep track of regulatory and legislative trends that may affect it. Vaping Litigation and Diacetyl E-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. has recently settled lawsuits...

