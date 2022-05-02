IBF Properties Lands $150M Loan For 24 Walgreens Stores

By Charlie Innis (May 2, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- IBF Properties LLC has scored a $149.7 million bridge loan for a portfolio of 24 Walgreens stores across the U.S., according to an announcement Monday from borrower-side broker Tauro Capital Advisors Inc. Los Angeles-based Tauro said it facilitated the one-year floating bridge loan for IBF Properties through New York-based lender Benefit Street Partners. The portfolio, which IBF Properties bought in 2021, includes 24 Walgreens stores in nine states — located mostly in Alabama, Tennessee and Wisconsin — and encompasses a total of nearly 315,000 square feet, Tauro said. The deal is part of IBF Properties' effort to purchase retail assets en...

