2nd Circ. Ruling Could Harm NY's Reputation, Scholars Say

By Caroline Simson (May 2, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A group of arbitration scholars has warned the U.S. Supreme Court that leaving intact a recent Second Circuit decision refusing to reconsider an arbitral tribunal's jurisdictional findings risks jeopardizing New York's reputation as a leading venue for U.S.-based arbitrations. In an amicus brief submitted to the high court on April 29, the scholars argued that the Second Circuit's decision refusing to revive claims brought in arbitration against Mongolia could have the result of turning New York into an "outlier" in the international arbitration community. In fact, the approach taken by the Second Circuit conflicts with other significant centers of arbitration, including...

