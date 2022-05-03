Fed. Circ. Backs Army Corps Over Axed Warehouse Contract

By Grace Dixon (May 3, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit sided with an appeals board's finding that the Army Corps of Engineers was within its rights to cancel a warehouse construction contract following delays, rebutting the construction company's attempts to shift blame back to the Corps and to a fellow contractor. A three-judge panel affirmed an Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals ruling that GSC Construction Inc. is not entitled to more than $328,000 in damages, deadline extensions and an order that it be reinstated on the project. Voting unanimously on Tuesday, the panel found that disputes over which construction company was on the hook for removing soil...

