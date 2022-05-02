Lowe's Customer Wins $490K For Injury Sustained In Store

By Lauraann Wood (May 2, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury awarded $490,000 on Friday to a Lowe's customer who alleged he suffers from severe ongoing pain in his leg after a ceiling fan component struck his leg while he was checking out. The jury's award followed a five-day trial over customer Krishna Narsimhan's claim that he suffers from complex regional pain syndrome because of a 2016 incident at a Lowe's in Carol Stream, Illinois. A Lowe's Home Centers LLC employee "carelessly" handled a ceiling fan down rod during checkout, causing the rod to slip through Narsimhan's cart and hit his right leg. A down rod connects a...

