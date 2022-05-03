'Chickenshit Club' Comment Not About Chicken, DOJ Says

By Bryan Koenig (May 3, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice defended its antitrust chief from poultry executives facing a third price-fixing trial who say he tainted the jury pool with public remarks that improperly "vilify defendants," with the agency arguing his comments addressed unrelated criminal prosecutions that had already gone to verdict. The DOJ said Friday that when Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter declared the Antitrust Division is "not part of the chickenshit club," it was clear he was talking about a willingness to continue going after corporate executives even after near or total acquittals in labor-side criminal prosecutions. That means, according to the Colorado federal...

