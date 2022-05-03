11th Circ. Punts On Immunity Issue In $350M Laundering Case

By Craig Clough (May 3, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit held that a Florida federal court should determine if a Venezuelan businessman is owed diplomatic immunity in a case where he is accused of conspiring to launder $350 million, ruling the lower court did not have the opportunity to weigh the evidence. In an unpublished opinion, the panel on Monday said that the portion of Alex Nain Saab Moran's appeal challenging his indictment on the grounds he is a foreign diplomat immune from prosecution must be remanded because that issue was not ruled on by the district court. Saab Moran challenged his indictment in district court on several...

