Greenspoon Marder Launches Latin America Practice

By Adrian Cruz (May 2, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP announced today that it launched a practice group focused on representing Latin American clients on a wide range of cross-border transactions. According to the Miami-based firm, Greenspoon Marder's Latin America group will represent clients such as hoteliers, real estate developers, retailers, entertainers and professional athletes located in the U.S. and Latin America on transactions, investments and other business matters in both regions. "The formalization and expansion of our LATAM team is a natural evolution of our firm's growth and expansion," co-managing director Gerry Greenspoon said in a statement. "Our connections to international business leaders, government offices and key...

