Columbia Univ. Wins $185M Patent Verdict Against Norton

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 2, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal jury on Monday awarded Columbia University $185 million in its long-running anti-malware patent lawsuit against NortonLifeLock Inc., after the presiding judge on Friday told the then-deadlocked panel to keep deliberating. The unanimous verdict after three days of deliberation followed a two-week trial in a case brought by Columbia in December 2013. The jury found that Norton infringed two patents related to cybersecurity safeguards developed by Columbia's professors. The unanimous jury on Monday found that NortonLifeLock infringed two patents related to cybersecurity safeguards developed by Columbia University's professors. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) The jurors also found that the intellectual...

