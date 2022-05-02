Noodle Boost's Claims Cut In Vending Machine Fight

By Gina Kim (May 2, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge has axed contract breach claims filed by Noodle Time's successor Noodle Boost against Yo-Kai Express, for now, after finding that there are no allegations in the suit that the purported successor is a real party in interest in the case. In a three-page order on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen sided with Silicon Valley-based Yo-Kai Express Inc., an autonomous restaurant platform that was accused of breaching an exclusive sales and licensing agreement executed in 2017. Yo-Kai's CEO Andy Lin signed the contract, which provided for his company to serve as an exclusive distributor for automated...

