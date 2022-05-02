Slack Denied Full 9th Circ. Rehearing In Direct Listing Fight

By Gina Kim (May 2, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Workplace messaging platform Slack lost its bid on Monday for an en banc rehearing of a Ninth Circuit panel decision allowing a shareholder's suit alleging faulty disclosures in connection with the company's direct listing to proceed, after the full court declined to grant the request. "The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc, and no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc," Monday's brief order read. "The petitions for rehearing and rehearing en banc are denied." U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas and U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Jane...

