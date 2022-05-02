Vans Can Halt Sales Of Tyga's 'Wavy Baby' Shoes In TM Row

By Tiffany Hu (May 2, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Vans Inc. has persuaded a New York federal judge to temporarily block a Brooklyn art collective from selling rap artist Tyga's "Wavy Baby" sneakers as the companies fight over whether the sneakers are a parody and are protected by free speech. Vans showed it would likely prevail on its claims that consumers would be confused between the Tyga-designed Wavy Baby sneakers and Vans' Old Skool sneakers because of their "striking visual similarities" and packaging, U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz said in an Apr. 29 order that granted the sneaker company's request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction....

