Basketball Team Co-Owner Wants Out Of Wrongful Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 3, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive, a minor league basketball team, has asked a Michigan federal court to toss a wrongful death suit involving a player who suffered a midgame heart attack, saying it had no duty to give him medical aid. SSJ Group LLC said it did not owe a duty to Zeke Upshaw, who played as a forward for the G-League team, and that it's "unclear" how the player's mother, Jewel Upshaw, will attempt to maintain such an argument. "It is unclear how [Jewel Upshaw] plans to establish that SSJ owed a duty the decedent," the company said...

