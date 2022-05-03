Developers Can't Offset $570K Award, Insurer Tells 5th Circ.

By Josh Liberatore (May 3, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A surety bond insurer urged the Fifth Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling entitling it to around $570,000 in outstanding contract balances from three land developers, saying the developers' affirmative defense to offsetting those damages rests on a clause unenforceable under Texas law. In a brief filed Monday, Hanover Insurance Co. said Binnacle Development LLC, Lone Trail Village Development LLC and SSLT LLC can't offset the surety bond insurer's right to the money by asserting they're owed around $900,000 under contracts the insurer took over for now-defunct contractor R. Hassell Properties. The developers can't seek recourse under identical contractual clauses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS