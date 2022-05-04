Ballard Spahr Brings On Tax Partner From Klehr Harrison

By David Hansen (May 4, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The New York office of Ballard Spahr LLP added a tax partner from Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP with experience as both an in-house and outside counsel across a broad range of industries, the firm announced. Sharon Shachar has served as a corporate attorney for a global Fortune 500 company, a tax attorney at an international law firm and a mergers and acquisitions counsel at a Big Four public accounting firm, Ballard Spahr said in a statement Monday. "Sharon's experience and perspective will provide an immediate benefit to clients across the firm, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Ballard Spahr,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS