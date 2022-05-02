Guess Exec Claims Lisa Bloom's Legal Tactics Are Extortion

By Dorothy Atkins (May 2, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Guess Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano has sued civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom and her law firm in California state court, accusing her of extorting the executive in "an old-fashioned shakedown" with threats of publicizing false claims of rape that the attorney knows aren't true. In a 27-page complaint filed Sunday, the 70-year-old Marciano accuses Bloom and the Calabasas-based Bloom Firm of tortiously and deceptively targeting public companies and their top brass and accusing certain high-profile executives of sexual harassment, or other "serious and violent" felony criminal misconduct, in order to extract big-ticket settlements. Marciano alleges Bloom threatens to publicize the accusations regardless...

