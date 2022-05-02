9th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Wedding Venue's Virus Losses

By Ben Zigterman (May 2, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Monday that a California federal judge correctly dismissed a wedding venue's COVID-19 coverage suit, finding that a virus exclusion bars coverage from AIG unit Blackboard Insurance Co. In a five-page decision, the three-judge panel said a virus was the "efficient proximate cause" of losses alleged by Palmdale Estates Inc., which operates the Casa Bella venue in Sunol, California. A bride and her father at her wedding at the Empire State Building on Feb. 13, 2021. A wedding venue near San Francisco lost its Ninth Circuit appeal seeking pandemic loss-related coverage from AIG and Blackboard Insurance, becoming the...

