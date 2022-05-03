Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Says Chip Startup, Ex-Employees Stole Trade Secrets

By Dave Simpson (May 2, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A chipmaker startup hired away dozens of Apple's former engineers and then instructed at least some of them to rip off key trade secrets for use at their new company, the tech giant said in a California federal court complaint Friday.

The suit names Rivos Inc. and only two Rivos employees who formerly worked at Apple. Apple alleges that Rivo deliberately instructed those employees — and others who aren't named in the suit — to steal "cutting-edge, advanced system-on-chip designs" that Apple has spent billions of dollars developing.

"Apple welcomes and values open competition and the innovation that can result. But...

