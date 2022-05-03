Real Estate Rumors: Torry Watson, Cadre, Ram Realty

By Andrew McIntyre (May 3, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A venture managed by investors Torry Watson and Richmond Italia is hoping to build a multifamily project in Wilton Manors, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The venture is seeking permission to build 186 apartment units at 3058-3064 N. Andrews Ave., which currently has retail and restaurant space, and plans also call for 266 parking spaces, according to the report. Real estate fintech company Cadre has inked a deal to lease 17,050 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The firm is taking space at 315 Park Ave. S., which is owned by Columbia Property Trust, and will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS