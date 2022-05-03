Drugmaker Loses Jurisdiction Challenge Over Royalties Suit

By Silvia Martelli (May 3, 2022, 6:53 PM BST) -- The High Court ruled on Tuesday that a Japanese drugmaker can proceed with its lawsuit against British rival GW Pharma Ltd. as it does not directly concern the validity of foreign patents behind the seizure treatment for which GW Pharma allegedly owes outstanding royalties. Ian Karet, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, said that the English courts have jurisdiction over Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s claim that GW Pharma has not paid royalties for a seizure treatment it created. This is because the case is not strictly concerned with the "validity and infringement" of jointly owned patents in Europe, Israel, Australia...

