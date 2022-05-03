Qualcomm Settles Trade Secrets Suit Against Ex-Engineer

By Jasmin Jackson (May 3, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has informed a California federal judge that it settled a trade secrets suit against a former engineer, resolving claims that he swiped confidential company know-how for a rival technology developer. The semiconductor maker and subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc. said in a notice Monday that it "reached a settlement in principle" with ex-Qualcomm engineer Gaurav Kathuria, who is accused of stealing hundreds of highly sensitive files when interviewing for and accepting a job at an undisclosed "direct competitor." According to the filing, "the parties are in the process of memorializing their agreement" and anticipate requesting a dismissal with prejudice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS