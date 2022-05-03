Pharmacy Co. Investors Seek Final OK Of $15.5M Deal

By Katryna Perera (May 3, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Investors asked an Illinois federal judge to grant final approval of a $15.5 million settlement on Monday in a class action suit against Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., which claims the company made misleading statements and failed to disclose key facts about its integration and growth before its stock price fell. Lead plaintiff Iron Workers Local No. 25 Pension Fund filed a motion for final approval and supporting memo arguing that the all-cash settlement results from "diligent litigation" and arm's-length negotiations and will provide a "highly favorable result" for the class. The defined class includes all who purchased Diplomat common stock between Feb....

