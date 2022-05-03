Electronics Co. Looks To Escape Retirement Plan Fee Suit

By Emily Brill (May 3, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The American unit of a Japanese electronics company urged a Pennsylvania judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of mismanaging its $2 billion retirement plan, arguing that comparing the plan's fees to others' says nothing about the plan management style. Ricoh USA, its board of directors and its retirement committee said Monday in a motion to dismiss that a "flimsy comparison" between plan fees can't prop up claims that they broke the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's rules for responsible plan management. "Plaintiffs allege nothing about defendants' process for managing fees. Rather, they seek to create an inference that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS